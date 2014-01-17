Ipsen reveals positive results for Somatuline

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has announced that Somatuline Autogel/Somatuline Depot (lanreotide) has been shown to reduce the need for rescue medication in patients with carcinoid syndrome.
Results of the ELECT Phase III study showed that treatment with Somatuline 120mg versus placebo resulted in a statistically-significant reduction in the number of days in which immediate release octreotide was used as rescue medication, representing a mean difference of -14.8%. Somatuline significantly improved the rates of complete/partial treatment success versus placebo.
Results add to body of evidence
