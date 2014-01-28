Ipsen’s sales grow 2.2% in 2013, but miss expectations

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) posted solid sales growth for fourth-quarter and full-year 2013, though there was a significant slowdown on the domestic market. The company did not release profit figures at this stage.

Group sales for the full-year came in at 1.22 billion euros ($1.68 billion), up 2.2% at constant currency, but fell short of average expectations of analysts polled by Reuters for revenue of 1.26 billion euros. Sales were 293.0 million euros for the fourth quarter, a rise of 2.0% at cc. Sales of Specialty care products advanced 3.0% to 871.1 million for the year and rose 2.6% to 209.9 million for the quarter. Primary care products dipped 0.1% to 320.2 million euros and rose 2.0% to 77.5 million for the quarter.

In the Speciality care sector, Ipsen’s biggest selling product was Decapeptyl (triptorelin), which generated 298.6 million, down 1.9%, and Somatuline (lanreotide) sales leapt 11.1% to 246.9 million euros for the full year. Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) turnover grew 7% to 242.2 million euros.