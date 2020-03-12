It's official: COVID-19 declared pandemic by WHO

The World Health Organization has now categorized the outbreak of COVID-19, a novel form of coronavirus, as a global pandemic.

Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the group was “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

He cautioned against “unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”