Italian firms reach agreement on inhalable antibiotic

Milan, Italy-based Italfarmaco has entered into an agreement with fellow Italian company Neupharma, providing for an exclusive option to develop and commercialize an inhalable formulation of teicoplanin.
Intravenous teicoplanin, an antibiotic effective against Gram-positive bacterial infections, is currently used to treat cystic fibrosis with MRSA infection.
Italfarmaco has been developing an inhaled version of the therapy to provide an improved method of administration, with reduced side effects and improved lung penetration.
