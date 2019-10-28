Japanese Xofluza guidelines note lack of evidence and resistance

Ahead of the upcoming flu season, two Japanese healthcare professionals’ associations have updated their guidance on considerations for the prescribing of medicines and vaccines.

Among the medicines mentioned is Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), an antiviral flu treatment from Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507) for which Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) holds global rights to, except in Japan and Taiwan.

Shionogi, which retains the rights in those countries, has noted the new guidelines on the use of Xofluza, including from the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases (JAID).