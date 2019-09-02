Roche study of one-dose Xofluza in children with flu comes out positive

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has presented results from its Phase III MINISTONE-2 study showing that one-dose Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) was a well-tolerated and effective potential treatment for flu in otherwise healthy children aged one to less than 12 years old.
The study met its primary endpoint, which evaluated the proportion of patients with adverse events (AEs) or severe AEs up to study day 29, demonstrating results consistent with the safety profile of Xofluza.
