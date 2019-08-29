Saturday 23 November 2024

Shionogi's Xofluza approved in Taiwan

Pharmaceutical
29 August 2019
shionogi-big

Japanese drug major Shionogi (TYO: 4507) says that in-house discovered Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) was approved in Taiwan for the treatment of acute influenza Types A and B in patients 12 years of age and older on August 28, 2019.

Xofluza, which was approved in Japan in February 2018 and in the USA in October that year, has a novel mechanism of action that inhibits cap-dependent endonuclease, an essential enzyme for viral replication. Support for this approval includes clinical efficacy and safety data from a Phase II study in Japan, a global phase III study (CAPSTONE-1) in otherwise healthy patients, and a global phase III study (CAPSTONE-2) in individuals at high risk for influenza-related complications.

Subsidiary Taiwan Shionogi & Co will launch Xofluza in Taiwan, and will provide scientific information on the drug’s novel mechanism of action, its unique single oral dosing regimen, as well as its effects on the virus, including PA/I38X-substituted viruses with reduced susceptibility to Xofluza.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Roche to share Xofluza flu prevention data with health authorities globally
4 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi out-licenses assets in China
24 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Roche study of one-dose Xofluza in children with flu comes out positive
2 September 2019
Biotechnology
Shionogi files Xofluza sNDA in Japan
16 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze