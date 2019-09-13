Novel subcutaneous tech proves worth with Roche cancer combo

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced positive results from the Phase III FeDeriCa study of a subcutaneous form of Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab), plus chemo, in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer.

The study compares the novel subcutaneous (SC) therapy with a standard IV infusion of Perjeta plus Herceptin and chemo.

Treatment with SC administration takes around 8 minutes for the initial loading dose, and 5 minutes for each subsequent maintenance dose. This compares with 150 minutes and 60-150 minutes for standard IV treatment.