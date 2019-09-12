Roche's satralizumab significantly cuts relapse risk in neuromyelitis optica spectrum

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) today presented full pivotal Phase III study results for satralizumab as a monotherapy for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), a rare, debilitating central nervous system disease.
Results from the SAkuraStar study, presented at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), show that satralizumab monotherapy achieved a 55% reduction in the risk of relapses compared to placebo in the overall population, representative of NMOSD patients (HR 0.45, 95% CI: 0.23-0.89; p=0.0184). In the large (~67%) subgroup of patients seropositive for AQP4-IgG antibodies, the effect was higher with a 74% reduction in risk of relapses (HR 0.26, 95% CI: 0.11-0.63; p=0.0014). People who are AQP4-IgG seropositive tend to experience a more severe disease course.
The drug, which gained Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration last December, was developed by Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), which is majority owned by Roche. The positive results are likely to mean that Roche will soon plan regulatory filings.
Would compete with Alexion’s Soliris
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze