EMA accelerated assessment for Roche's satralizumab application

The European Medicines Agency has validated the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for satralizumab for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), granting it accelerated assessment, according to a statement from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) this morning.
NMOSD is a rare relapsing autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the optic nerve and spinal cord.
Validation confirms that the submission is complete and signifies the MAA is under review by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The US Food and Drug Administration has also accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for satralizumab. The CHMP recommendation and the FDA decision are expected in 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze