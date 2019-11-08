Saturday 23 November 2024

NDA filed in Japan for satralizumab as NMOSD therapy

Biotechnology
8 November 2019
chugai-large

A new drug application has been filed with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for satralizumab (development code: SA237), an anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor humanized recycling antibody, for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Satralizumab received orphan drug designation from the MHLW on September 12, 2019, and the applications will be reviewed under priority review, said the drug’s development Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), which is majority-owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

“With our proprietary recycling antibody technology, satralizumab is designed to inhibit the signal transduction of IL-6, an inflammatory cytokine that is related to the pathology of NMOSD, by subcutaneous administration once every 4 weeks. In clinical study with the overall population, NMOSD patients including both aquaporin-4 antibodies [AQP4-IgG] seropositive and seronegative patients, clinically significant therapeutic effects were shown either in monotherapy or add-on therapy to baseline treatment,” said Dr Yasushi Ito, Chugai’s executive vice president, co-head of Project & Lifecycle Management Unit, adding: “We believe that the efficacy and safety demonstrated by satralizumab will lead to the provision of a new treatment option to patients. We will work for the approval of satralizumab to provide patients with this new treatment as soon as possible.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
More positive Phase III data for Chugai's satralizumab in NMOSD
27 April 2020
Biotechnology
Chugai debuts its new NMOSD drug Enspryng in Japan
26 August 2020
Biotechnology
EMA accelerated assessment for Roche's satralizumab application
30 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Mitsubishi Tanabe adds to confidence on vadadustat
11 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze