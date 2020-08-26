Chugai debuts its new NMOSD drug Enspryng in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519) today launched its in-house developed drug Enspryng (satralizumab) subcutaneous injection 120 mg syringe for the prevention of relapses of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) [including neuromyelitis optica (NMO)].
In Japan, the product received manufacturing and marketing approval on June 29, 2020, and was listed on the National Health Insurance (NHI) reimbursement price list today.
Enspryng was also approved by the Food and Drug Administration last week for marketing in the USA, where it will be commercialized by Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), which is also the majority shareholder of Chugai.
