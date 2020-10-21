Novo Nordisk buys into Chugai's antibody engineering expertise

Japanese drug major Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has entered into a license agreement with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), for global non-exclusive rights related to its antibody engineering technologies.

Chugai, which is majority-owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), is offering rights to use several of its antibody engineering technologies for research.

In addition, Novo will gain optional rights for the development and marketing of therapeutic antibodies applying those technologies.