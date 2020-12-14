Saturday 8 November 2025

New company Hemab created, with IP from Novo Nordisk and Genmab

14 December 2020
Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, has invested in a new portfolio company Hemab ApS, which is focused on the development of bispecific antibodies for the treatment of rare bleeding disorders.

Hemab was co-founded by Johan Faber and Søren Bjørn, who until 2018, held leadership positions within hemophilia drug research and development at Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), and Mr Faber becomes chief executive of the new company.

Hemab has secured an exclusive license to certain intellectual property (IP) to develop a product within hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders from Novo Nordisk and an exclusive license to Genmab A/S’s proven bispecific DuoBody platform technology, which enables the company to further develop novel therapies for ultra-rare bleeding disorders. Novo Seeds has worked closely with the founders to develop a commercially attractive business plan to maximize the potential of Hemab’s promising technology platform.

