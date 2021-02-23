Novo Holdings to acquire Altasciences

Danish life sciences investor Novo Holdings announced that it has agreed to acquire Altasciences from Audax Private Equity.

Founded in 1992, Altasciences is a leading, fully-integrated, early drug development services platform, providing the pharma and biotech industries with a trusted partner for drug development, from pre-clinical safety testing through clinical proof-of-concept studies.

In the past decade, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to have a significant presence in the pre-clinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology, bioanalytical, CRO services, and CDMO markets. Headquartered in Laval, Canada, Altasciences operates six facilities in the USA and Canada and employs over 1,300 people.