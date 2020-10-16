Saturday 23 November 2024

Chugai files for Japan approval of risdiplam in SMA

Biotechnology
16 October 2020
chugai-large

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) says it has filed a new drug application with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for risdiplam, an oral survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier, for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Risdiplam received orphan drug designation from the MHLW on Mar 27, 2019, and the application is subject to a priority review.

Analysts have forecast that risdiplam could bring in up to $2 billion global sales at peak, partly due to its patient-friendly oral formulation, differentiating it from rival options in the SMA space, one of which is a gene therapies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive two-year data for Evrysdi in infants with Type 1 SMA
28 September 2020
Biotechnology
European MAA for Evrysdi accepted
17 August 2020
Biotechnology
Delay to Roche risdiplam review for SMA in USA
8 April 2020
Biotechnology
Novo Nordisk buys into Chugai's antibody engineering expertise
21 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze