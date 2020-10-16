Chugai files for Japan approval of risdiplam in SMA

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) says it has filed a new drug application with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for risdiplam, an oral survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier, for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
Risdiplam received orphan drug designation from the MHLW on Mar 27, 2019, and the application is subject to a priority review.
Analysts have forecast that risdiplam could bring in up to $2 billion global sales at peak, partly due to its patient-friendly oral formulation, differentiating it from rival options in the SMA space, one of which is a gene therapies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze