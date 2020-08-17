Saturday 23 November 2024

European MAA for Evrysdi accepted

Biotechnology
17 August 2020
ptc-therapeutics-big

PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) today announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Evrysdi (risdiplam) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), with the news, hot on the heels of US approval for the drug just over a week ago, lifted the firm’s shares 3.6% to $50.79 in mid-morning trading.

The MAA was filed by PTC’s development partner Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX). The EMA previously granted PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation to risdiplam for the treatment of people with SMA, providing a pathway for accelerated evaluation by the agency. The milestone triggers a $15 million payment to PTC from Roche.

"The acceptance of the MAA for Evrysdi marks an important milestone as we continue towards the goal of making this ground-breaking therapy available globally to a broad range of SMA patients," said Stuart Peltz, chief executive of PTC Therapeutics. "Evrysdi has consistently demonstrated clinically-meaningful results in multiple clinical trials with a favorable safety profile. Evrysdi is an oral medicine that can be delivered and taken at-home, which is particularly important for SMA patients during the COVID-19 global pandemic," he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
PTC Therapeutics and SMA Foundation to collaborate on regenerative medicine
9 March 2021
Biotechnology
Chugai files for Japan approval of risdiplam in SMA
16 October 2020
Biotechnology
PTC Therapeutics to monetize part of the risdiplam royalty
20 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Look back at pharma news in the week to August 14, 2020
16 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze