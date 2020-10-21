Sunday 24 November 2024

SMA drug Evrysdi approved in Brazil; filed in Japan

Biotechnology
21 October 2020
ptc-therapeutics-big

Evrysdi (risdiplam) has been approved in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the drug’s developer, PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT), announced today.

The approval was obtained within seven months of licensee Roche's (ROG: SIX) initial submission and marks the second country to approve Evrysdi.

Additionally, PTC announced the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) for Evrysdi for the treatment of SMA with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW). The filing in Japan by Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), which is majority-owned by Roche, and triggers a $7.5 million milestone payment to PTC from Roche.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
European MAA for Evrysdi accepted
17 August 2020
Biotechnology
Positive two-year data for Evrysdi in infants with Type 1 SMA
28 September 2020
Biotechnology
New entrant in spinal muscular atrophy market, with FDA approval for Evrysdi
8 August 2020
Biotechnology
PTC Therapeutics and SMA Foundation to collaborate on regenerative medicine
9 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze