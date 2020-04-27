More positive Phase III data for Chugai's satralizumab in NMOSD

The latest positive results of the SAkuraStar Study (NCT02073279), a global Phase III clinical study of satralizumab (development code: SA237) have been published in The Lancet Neurology.
Satralizumab, from Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4529), which is majority owned by Roche (ROG: SIX), is an anti-interleukin (IL) 6 receptor humanized recycling antibody under development for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). The Phase III study examined the efficacy and safety of satralizumab as monotherapy for adults with NMOSD.
“The longer-term efficacy in satralizumab monotherapy study reinforces the important role of IL-6 inhibition in treating NMOSD following the previous combination therapy study,” said Chugai’s president and chief operating officer Dr Osamu Okuda, adding: “We are collaborating with Roche to obtain global regulatory approval this year so that we can bring satralizumab as a new treatment option to patients as soon as possible.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze