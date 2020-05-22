Satralizumab data offers hope in chronic condition

Roche (ROG: SIX) data from two pivotal Phase III open-label extension studies shows satralizumab was well-tolerated as a monotherapy or in combination with baseline immunosuppressive therapy in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
These data are being presented at the 6th Annual Meeting of the European Academy of Neurology and show satralizumab was well-tolerated in a broad patient population – including adolescents, for whom there is no approved medicine.
Satralizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor, believed to play a key role in the inflammation that occurs in people with NMOSD.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze