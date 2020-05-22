Saturday 23 November 2024

Satralizumab data offers hope in chronic condition

22 May 2020
Roche (ROG: SIX) data from two pivotal Phase III open-label extension studies shows satralizumab was well-tolerated as a monotherapy or in combination with baseline immunosuppressive therapy in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

These data are being presented at the 6th Annual Meeting of the European Academy of Neurology and show satralizumab was well-tolerated in a broad patient population – including adolescents, for whom there is no approved medicine.

Satralizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor, believed to play a key role in the inflammation that occurs in people with NMOSD.

