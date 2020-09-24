Sunday 24 November 2024

Jazz Pharma partners with Durbin on global EAP for narcolepsy drug

Pharmaceutical
24 September 2020
Durbin, part of Ireland-headquartered Uniphar Group, has been appointed to design and implement a global Early Access Program (EAP) on behalf of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) for a new medicine containing the active substance, solriamfetol, and known commercially as Sunosi.

The therapy is approved in the European Union to improve wakefulness and reduce excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy (with or without cataplexy) or obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) whose EDS has not been satisfactorily treated by primary OSA therapy, such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP).

A world-leading provider of EAPs, Durbin delivers innovative programs that allow patients with unmet medical needs to access therapies before they are approved or become commercially available.

