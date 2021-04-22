Jazz presents positive Xywav data at AAN 2021

Ireland-headquartered Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) has announced positive results from a Phase III study of Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates).

The oral solution is being tested as a treatment for adults with idiopathic hypersomnia, an often debilitating sleep disorder characterized by chronic excessive daytime sleepiness.

The data are being presented during a plenary session of the 2021 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting.