Johnson & Johnson 1st-qtr 2014 results beat expectations

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2014, posting a sales increase of 3.5% to $18.1 billion, just beating Wall Street analysts’ projections of $18 billion.
Operational results increased 5.3% and the negative impact of currency was 1.8%. Domestic sales increased 2.2%. International sales increased 4.5%, reflecting operational growth of 7.9% and a negative currency impact of 3.4%.
Net earnings and diluted earnings per were $4.7 billion and $1.64, respectively. Excluding special items, net earnings were $4.4 billion and diluted EPS was $1.54, representing increases of 7.8% and 6.9%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2013, and exceeding the $1.48 average expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. J&J’s shares rose 2.5% to $99.58 in very early morning trading. The shares had gained 17% in the past 12 months through Monday.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze