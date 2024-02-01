Keytruda continues to lead the way for Merck & Co in 2023

Supported by an impressive performance from its oncology and vaccine businesses, New Jersey, USA-based drugmaker Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) topped forecasts in its latest results statement.
Global sales hit $14.6 billion in the final quarter of 2023, an increase of 6%, while the annual result was up 1% at $60.1 billion.
Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) figure was 14 cents for the full year, and 48 cents EPS loss for the last quarter, which includes a charge related to a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568).
