Monday 29 September 2025

Keytruda continues to lead the way for Merck & Co in 2023

Pharmaceutical
1 February 2024
merck_usa_hq_large

Supported by an impressive performance from its oncology and vaccine businesses, New Jersey, USA-based drugmaker Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) topped forecasts in its latest results statement.

Global sales hit $14.6 billion in the final quarter of 2023, an increase of 6%, while the annual result was up 1% at $60.1 billion.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) figure was 14 cents for the full year, and 48 cents EPS loss for the last quarter, which includes a charge related to a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
UNP and Merck & Co to fight tough oncology target
24 January 2024
Biotechnology
US CDC recommends wider use of Gardasil 9
27 June 2019
Biotechnology
Earlier use of Keytruda could help some people with cervical cancer
15 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Accelerated FDA approval for new use of Gardasil 9
13 June 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
Biotechnology
MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze