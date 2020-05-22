Saturday 23 November 2024

Kynmobi gets FDA nod for Parkinson's disease OFF episodes

Pharmaceutical
22 May 2020
sunovion_big

In a U-turn by the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Kynmobi (apomorphine HCI) sublingual film (APL-130277) for the acute, intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD).

The sublingual film formulation was developed by Sunovion, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharm (TYO: 4506), expects Kynmobi to be available in US pharmacies in September 2020. It is the first and only sublingual therapy approved for the on-demand treatment of PD OFF episodes, according to the company.

In January 2019, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) on apomorphine, requesting additional information and analyses, but no new clinical studies. Sunovion re-filed for approval in November last year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sunovion refiles NDA for apomorphine sublingual film
23 November 2019
Biotechnology
Exscientia and Sumitomo Dainippon bring first AI-generated drug into human trials
30 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Health Canada backing for Kynmobi in Parkinson's OFF episodes
18 June 2020
Biotechnology
Ono's Ongentys approved in Parkinson's
29 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze