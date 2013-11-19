Kyorin expects $10 million sales after Flutiform launch in Japan for asthma

UK drug delivery specialist Skyepharma (LSE: SKP) has announced that Flutiform (fluticasone propionate/formoterol fumarate) has been launched in Japan following a pricing reimbursement agreement.

Flutiform is marketed in Japan by Skyepharma’s licensing partner, Kyorin Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4569), as Flutiform 50 Aerosol and Flutiform 125 Aerosol (both 56 inhalations) for the treatment of patients aged 16 years and over with bronchial asthma. A milestone of several million US dollars was received from Kyorin following regulatory approval in July and Skyepharma is entitled to high-mid single digit royalties on net sales. UK market analysts N+1 Singer stated: “Since our Healthcare & Life Sciences sector report ‘Dealing with the New Normal’ in April 2013 the share price has rallied 158%. We believe Skyepharma has the ability to generate significant growth in the future.”

Pricing reimbursement