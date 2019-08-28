Kyowa Hakko up 3% on Nourianz Parkinson's approval

Shares in Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151) closed 3% up on Wednesday with news of the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Nourianz (istradefylline) tablets as an add-on treatment to levodopa/carbidopa for Parkinson’s disease (PD).
The approval is for PD patients experiencing ‘off’ episodes, when their medications are not working well and they experience increased symptoms such as tremor and difficulty walking.
The effectiveness of Nourianz in treating ‘off’ episodes in patients with PD who are already being treated with levodopa/carbidopa was shown in four 12-week placebo-controlled clinical studies that included a total of 1,143 participants.
