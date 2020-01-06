EMA validates istradefylline application

Japanese mid-sized drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 44151) today said its marketing authorization application (MAA) for istradefylline (KW-6002) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa-based regimens in adult patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) experiencing “OFF” time, has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is now under review.
This MAA is based on findings from randomized, multi-national, including European Union, US and Japan double-blind, placebo-controlled trials in patients with PD taking a stable dose of levodopa-based regimens with or without other PD medications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze