Lack of deal-making is restricting pharma innovation in Asia-Pacific; report

A new, first-of-its-kind report entitled “Pharmaceutical innovation in the APAC region: A quantitative company ranking and future outlook,” has been published by Clarivate Analytics plc.
The report provides insights on which countries/regions in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are most conducive to innovation, which companies lead the way today or are poised to lead tomorrow, and how a company’s innovation profile affects its success. Report findings show, while exhibiting strong drug development capability, greater early-stage partnering and increased academic collaboration are needed for companies in the APAC region to expand their global footprint.
Key findings:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze