Lack of deal-making is restricting pharma innovation in Asia-Pacific; report

A new, first-of-its-kind report entitled “Pharmaceutical innovation in the APAC region: A quantitative company ranking and future outlook,” has been published by Clarivate Analytics plc.

The report provides insights on which countries/regions in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are most conducive to innovation, which companies lead the way today or are poised to lead tomorrow, and how a company’s innovation profile affects its success. Report findings show, while exhibiting strong drug development capability, greater early-stage partnering and increased academic collaboration are needed for companies in the APAC region to expand their global footprint.

Key findings: