Executive insight on clinical therapeutics in Asia Pacific

Biopharma companies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are already beginning to break ground on APAC-focused clinical therapeutics research, according to a new report from global management consultancy LEK.
Highlights of the study, Precision Medicine: Accelerating “Asia for Asia” Therapeutic Solutions Market Growth, indicate the following scenario.
Within oncology, a greater portion of APAC drug development activity is focused on cancers such as lung, breast and colorectal cancers, where incidence within APAC is relatively high. Other APAC-prevalent cancers, such as stomach, liver and esophageal cancers, are also beginning to see progress, with several drugs under development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze