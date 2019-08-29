Executive insight on clinical therapeutics in Asia Pacific

Biopharma companies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are already beginning to break ground on APAC-focused clinical therapeutics research, according to a new report from global management consultancy LEK.

Highlights of the study, Precision Medicine: Accelerating “Asia for Asia” Therapeutic Solutions Market Growth, indicate the following scenario.

Within oncology, a greater portion of APAC drug development activity is focused on cancers such as lung, breast and colorectal cancers, where incidence within APAC is relatively high. Other APAC-prevalent cancers, such as stomach, liver and esophageal cancers, are also beginning to see progress, with several drugs under development.