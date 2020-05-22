Latest data show above 80% efficacy for favipiravir in COVID-19, say RDIF and ChemRar

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and domestic drugmaker ChemRar Group today announced the start of the final stage of the multicenter randomized open comparative clinical trial of favipiravir on patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

On May 21, 2020, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation approved the launch of the final stage, which will involve 330 patients compared to 60 during the initial stage, as well as additional research and medical centers. In total, 30 medical centers in nine Russian regions will conduct studies at the final stage. RDIF and ChemRar have applied to the Russian Ministry of Health for the accelerated registration of favipiravir in accordance with the Russian Government's Decree No. 441 of April 3, 2020.

In March, the RDIF and ChemRar announced the start of production for an analogue of favipiravir, which was initially developed by Fujifilm Holdings (TYO: 4901) and was approved for the treatment of influenza in Japan in 2015 under the trade name Avigan.