A group that unites R&D service and investment companies in the field of innovative pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of innovative medicines, diagnostics, preventive care and new treatments of life-threatening diseases in Russia and abroad.

Together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, ChemRar's work on Avifavir helped it to become the first favipiravir-based drug in the world approved for the treatment of COVID-19, according to the companies.

The RDIF has a 50% stake in ChemRar, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020.