Sunday 24 November 2024

Russia may start exports of domestic-developed COVID-19 drugs to Latin America and Asian regions

Pharmaceutical
30 June 2020
chemrar_large

Russia may start exports of Avifavir (favipiravir), which is a newly developed domestic drug, that could be recommended for the treatment of COVID-19, according to recent statements by Sergey Tsyb, deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to the official, Avifavir could be competitive with similar drugs against COVID-19, which are currently designed by some global drugmakers.

Avifavir, which is produced by a joint venture of the Russian Direct Investments Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar group of companies, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, is based on favipiravir – an antiviral medication, which has been used to treat influenza in Japan since 2014. It became the first of the two registered drugs against COVID-19 in Russia after the approval of Areplivir (another favipiravir-based drug) by the Russian Ministry of Health.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Antiviral drug Avifavir delivered to Russian hospitals
11 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
RDIF and ChemRar's favipiravir product first to get regulatory approval for COVID-19
1 June 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Japanese COVID-19 vaccine enters clinic
30 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Uruguay: a system that works for its people and provides a beacon for its neighbors
23 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze