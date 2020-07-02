RDIF and ChemRar exceed target production of Avifavir

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and affiliate ChemRar Group produced the first 100,000 courses of the Russian coronavirus drug Avifavir (favipiravir) in June, significantly exceeding initially planned production levels of 60,000 courses, the partners announced.
On May 29, 2020, Avifavir received a registration certificate from Russia's Ministry of Health and became the first favipiravir-based drug in the world approved for the treatment of COVID-19.
In June, the drug was delivered across Russia's 35 regions and to the Republic of Belarus. Agreement has also been reached for deliveries of Avifavir to Kazakhstan in the near future. In total, more than 100,000 courses will be produced in July.
