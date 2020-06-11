Antiviral drug Avifavir delivered to Russian hospitals

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and drugmaker ChemRar Group today announce the delivery of the first batch of Avifavir (favipiravir) to Russian hospitals.

With registration certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation last week, Avifavir became the first favipiravir-based drug in the world approved for the treatment of COVID-19. On June 3, 2020, the Ministry of Health included Avifavir in the seventh edition of the guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the new coronavirus COVID-19.

Clinics and pharmaceutical organizations in the Moscow, Leningrad, Novgorod, Kirov and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as in the Republic of Tatarstan and Ekaterinburg have already received the first deliveries of the drug. 60,000 courses of Avifavir will be delivered to Russian hospitals in June. Production of Avifavir could be increased to two million courses per year if necessary.



Avifavir is marked with a Data Matrix digital code. The labeling is an analog of a drug passport, which guarantees the authenticity of the drug and makes it possible to track the entire route of each package: from production to the pharmacy or medical facility. Authenticity can be verified using the Honest Sign mobile app.