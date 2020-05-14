RDIF and ChemRar see positive interim results for favipiravir in coronavirus therapy

With strong momentum in Japanese research for novel coronavirus candidate favipiravir, Russian efforts to confirm the use of the drug in this setting are also progressing.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the ChemRar Group yesterday revealed positive first interim results of the multicenter randomized open comparative clinical trial of the drug favipiravir on patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
The next important step is to obtain a registration certificate for the possible use of favipiravir countrywide. The ChemRar Group alongside RDIF will be able to start commercial deliveries of the drug as soon as the end of May. The necessary reagents are available and production facilities are ready to start commercial production.
