Strides develops and commences export of favipiravir antiviral tablets

Indian drugmaker Strides Pharma Science (BSE: 532531) today announced that it has developed and commercialized favipiravir antiviral tablets, with the company’s shares jumping 13.4% to 425.00 rupees on the news.
The product is a generic version of Avigan of Japan’s Toyama Chemical. Favipiravir is an antiviral medication that was initially developed to treat influenza in Japan. In February 2020, post the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVI-19), favipiravir was studied in China and several other countries as an experimental treatment of COVID-19. The drug has demonstrated positive outcomes, including a reduction in the duration of COVID-19 and improved lung conditions for the patients.
Strides has developed favipiravir tablets in 400mg and 200mg strengths for convenient dosage administration. The product is currently being exported to GCC countries to treat patients under their treatment program for COVID-19.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze