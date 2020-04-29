Sunday 24 November 2024

Strides develops and commences export of favipiravir antiviral tablets

Generics
29 April 2020
Indian drugmaker Strides Pharma Science (BSE: 532531) today announced that it has developed and commercialized favipiravir antiviral tablets, with the company’s shares jumping 13.4% to 425.00 rupees on the news.

The product is a generic version of Avigan of Japan’s Toyama Chemical. Favipiravir is an antiviral medication that was initially developed to treat influenza in Japan. In February 2020, post the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVI-19), favipiravir was studied in China and several other countries as an experimental treatment of COVID-19. The drug has demonstrated positive outcomes, including a reduction in the duration of COVID-19 and improved lung conditions for the patients.

Strides has developed favipiravir tablets in 400mg and 200mg strengths for convenient dosage administration. The product is currently being exported to GCC countries to treat patients under their treatment program for COVID-19.

