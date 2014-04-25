Latest EU cost-effectiveness data for epilepsy finds benefits for Shire’s Buccolam

New European economic modeling data published recently in Health Economics Reviewprovides evidence demonstrating cost-savings and increased health related benefits to patients across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland with epilepsy drug Buccolam (oromucosal midazolam solution).
The results of this evaluation demonstrate that in the treatment of PACS in the community setting, Buccolam is dominant (reduced costs and greater QALYs) over current care in each of the countries modelled. This is the case despite differences in the patterns of care, local costs and substantial data limitations. Comprehensive sensitivity analyses show that model outputs are robust for all countries, the authors stated.
Buccolam’s cost-effectiveness is demonstrated not only by savings related to health care systems, (reduced ambulance call outs, less hospitalizations and referral to secondary care services) but also by improved outcomes for patients related to Buccolam’s convenient administration and packaging. The drug, approved by the European Commission in 2011, was developed by the USA’ ViroPharma, which was acquired by Ireland-headquartered drug maker Shire (LSE: SHP) in a $4.2 billion deal that completed in January (The Pharma Letter November 19, 2013).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze