Latuda’s arrival better late than never for schizophrenia treatment in the UK, says analyst

12 September 2014

The recent introduction of antipsychotic drug Latuda (lurasidone) into the UK market, three years after it became commercially available in the USA, is a welcome addition to a schizophrenia treatment sphere that has been hit by government cuts, says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.

Kyle Nicholson, GlobalData’s analyst covering neurology, states that Latuda, manufactured by Dainippon Sumitomo’s (TYO: 4506) EU-based subsidiary, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Europe, will deliver an immediate impact on the way schizophrenia patients are cared for in the UK by minimizing the adverse effects of treatment on their physical health.

Dr Nicholson says: “As most patients with schizophrenia require continual therapy, Latuda will be an attractive option for UK psychiatrists. It can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease that has generally been associated with long-term antipsychotic therapy, while effectively controlling symptoms. However, like other schizophrenia medications, Latuda was associated with high rates of discontinuation during Phase III clinical trials, which were primarily due to side effects, such as drowsiness, restlessness and nausea.”

