Launch of Ipsen/Braintree's Eziclen/Izinova in Europe expected by end 2013

7 February 2013

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) and US partner Braintree Laboratories yesterday announced today that Eziclen/Izinova (BLI-800) has successfully completed its European decentralized registration procedure involving 16 countries, paving the way for a launch of the product before the end of 2013.

The product will be indicated in adults for bowel cleansing prior to any procedure requiring a clean bowel (eg, bowel visualization including bowel endoscopy and radiology or surgical procedure). Each European Union member states (France [reference member state], Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and UK) should now adopt a national decision within 30 days. In practice, the grant of the national marketing authorization may vary from one to several months, Ipsen noted.

Jean Fabre, senior vice president Intercontinental Operations and Franchise “Primary Care” at Ipsen, stated: “The completion of the decentralized procedure for Eziclen/Izinova (BLI-800) is an important step forward to national marketing authorizations in Europe. The availability of Eziclen/Izinova (BLI-800) will provide physicians and patients with a valuable agent for pre-colonoscopy colonic cleansing, particularly in the screening of colorectal cancer. This decision gives also perspectives for our plant in Dreux where Eziclen/Izinova will be manufactured”.

