Leo Pharma reports positive results in its trial of Daivobet in psoriasis

Independent Danish dermatology specialist Leo Pharma has demonstrated significant improvement in psoriasis disease severity in trials of its Daivobet gel (calcipotriol and betamethasone).

The study analysed 1,795 patients in Europe who had not responded sufficiently to previous treatments. After eight weeks of treatment, disease severity improved based on both patients’ and physicians’ assessments, with 36.5% of patients registering as ‘clear’ or ‘almost clear’ of symptoms, of a population of patients with mild to severe psoriasis severity ratings on the PGA scale.

Kristian Reich, lead investigator from Dermatologikum Hamburg in Germany, said: “The interim results from PSO-TOP show patients have a strong preference for calcipotriol/betamethasone dipropionate gel, assessed by comparing patient perceptions of effectiveness, side effects, ease of use and overall preference. These data are of particular importance as the study mimics “real-life” and was conducted amongst clinically challenging patients with long-standing psoriasis who did not respond sufficiently to previous treatments. The data confirm the value of topical psoriasis therapy to both physicians and patients.”