LEO Pharma strengthens global leadership team

Privately-held Danish medical dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today announced that Dr Monica Shaw and Nathalie Joannes will join the executive leadership team adding seasoned experience and international profile to the company.
The company is on an ambitious growth journey to become a leading provider of innovative medicines helping patients with skin diseases around the world. To align with its strategic objectives, it is reorganizing its executive leadership team.
Dr Shaw will assume the position of executive vice president, Region Europe+, effective July 1, 2020. She joins LEO Pharma from GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) majority-owned unit ViiV Healthcare in Singapore, where she was vice president, commercial, head of Asia Pacific Region.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze