New medical affairs head for LEO Pharma UK

Danish firm LEO Pharma’s UK and Ireland business has appointed a new medical affairs lead, Amit Aggarwal, formerly director of UK medical affairs at Bayer.

Dr Aggarwal, who has also spent five years working in the British National Health Service, has been involved in a number of product launches, spanning a range of therapy areas including oncology, women's health and cardiovascular medicine.

Dr Aggarwal said: "I am delighted to have joined LEO Pharma at what is an exciting and pivotal time for the company, with the opportunity to play a key part in shaping the future of the organization.”