Analysts forecast blockbuster sales for LEO Pharma's tralokinumab by 2027

Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma recently announced that its anti-interleukin-13 (IL-13) biologic therapy tralokinumab, which is in development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, met all its primary and secondary endpoints across three pivotal Phase III studies as part of the company’s ECZTRA trial series.
LEO Pharma is likely to file for approval in 2020, and tralokinumab is expected to be the first biologic treatment in the atopic dermatitis space to challenge Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron’s (Nasdaq: REGN) Dupixent (dupilumab), which quickly solidified its place as the gold standard of therapy since its approval in the US in 2017. LEO acquired rights to tralokinumab from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) in 2016.
