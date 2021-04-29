Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA issues another CRL, this one to LEO Pharma

Biotechnology
29 April 2021
leo-pharma-big

Complete response letters (CRLs) seem to be coming thick and fast from the US Food and Drug Administration, the latest victim being Denmark’s dermatology specialist LEO Pharma.

As part of their review of the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for tralokinumab, an investigational therapy for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, has issued a CRL requesting additional data relating to a device component of tralokinumab. The FDA did not request any new data on the clinical efficacy or safety of the drug product formulation of tralokinumab.

“We are committed to bringing tralokinumab to the market to support the millions of US adults who live with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The FDA has not raised any questions to the clinical efficacy or safety of tralokinumab, but only requested additional data relating to a device component of the combination product. We will now work closely with the FDA to address their request and bring tralokinumab to the U.S. patients as quickly as possible,” said Jörg Möller, executive vice president, global R&D at LEO Pharma.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Analysts forecast blockbuster sales for LEO Pharma's tralokinumab by 2027
23 December 2019
Biotechnology
EMA validates LEO's tralokinumab submission
12 June 2020
Biotechnology
Mood music changes as FDA gets tough on early I-O nods
30 April 2021
Biotechnology
LEO Pharma announces FDA approval of Adbry
29 December 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze