FDA issues another CRL, this one to LEO Pharma

Complete response letters (CRLs) seem to be coming thick and fast from the US Food and Drug Administration, the latest victim being Denmark’s dermatology specialist LEO Pharma.
As part of their review of the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for tralokinumab, an investigational therapy for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, has issued a CRL requesting additional data relating to a device component of tralokinumab. The FDA did not request any new data on the clinical efficacy or safety of the drug product formulation of tralokinumab.
“We are committed to bringing tralokinumab to the market to support the millions of US adults who live with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The FDA has not raised any questions to the clinical efficacy or safety of tralokinumab, but only requested additional data relating to a device component of the combination product. We will now work closely with the FDA to address their request and bring tralokinumab to the U.S. patients as quickly as possible,” said Jörg Möller, executive vice president, global R&D at LEO Pharma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze