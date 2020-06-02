LEO readies portfolio ahead of AAD

Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma has promised a plethora of data from Phase III trials in atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis at this year’s American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) virtual meeting later this month.
The privately-held drugmaker will present results from the pivotal ECZTRA 1, ECZTRA 2 and ECZTRA 3 studies evaluating the investigational agent tralokinumab as monotherapy and with concomitant topical corticosteroid use in adult patients with moderate-to-severe AD.
Kim Kjoeller, LEO executive vice president, global R&D, said: “Building on our legacy in topical treatments for psoriasis and skin infections, LEO Pharma looks to expand into new areas of dermatology and broaden our portfolio of treatment offerings with the aim to benefit even more patients.
