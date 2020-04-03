Lessons from Iraq: preserving safe pharmaceutical distribution in periods of unrest and upheaval

As companies consider the prospect of long-term disruption caused by the coronavirus, Ali Mosawi, chairman of leading Iraqi pharmaceutical agent Al Hayat, provides an Expert View from 25 years of working in one of the world’s most misunderstood markets.

Al Hayat, now one of Iraq’s oldest pharmaceutical agents, was founded in 1994 in the aftermath of the first Gulf war. My vision for the company grew from seeing first-hand the chronic shortage of life-saving medicines caused by Saddam Hussein’s refusal to implement the United Nations’ Oil for Food Resolution.

'Our core purpose has remained the same'