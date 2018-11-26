Friday 21 March 2025

LGC acquires SeraCare Life Sciences

Pharmaceutical
26 November 2018
UK-based LGC today announced the acquisition of SeraCare Life Sciences, a US manufacturer and partner to global in vitro diagnostics manufacturers and clinical laboratories. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SeraCare provides quality control materials for infectious disease testing through their ACCURUN reagents as well as in the fast growing clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) market which it addresses through its Seraseq brand of products for oncology, NIPT and inherited disease testing.

The acquisition of SeraCare strengthens LGC’s position across the spectrum of clinical quality control tools market and builds upon its existing calibration verification materials and proficiency testing offerings including those of LGC Maine Standards, acquired in 2015. Additionally, the Seraseq clinical genomics tools are complementary to LGC’s component offering to the NGS market which includes oligonucleotides, molecular biology enzymes and magnetic beads.

