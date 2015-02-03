Ligand out-licenses lasofoxifene to Sermonix

USA-based drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) has signed a license agreement with privately-held Sermonix Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of oral lasofoxifene in the USA and additional territories.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ligand has received an undisclosed initial payment, and is entitled to receive up to $45 million in potential regulatory and commercial payments and tiered royalties of 6% to 10% on future net sales. Lasofoxifene is an estrogen partial agonist for the treatment of osteoporosis and other diseases.
The drug is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) that was approved in the European Union in 2009 for the treatment of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women at increased risk of fracture. It is not yet approved in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze