Look back at pharma news in the week to September 20

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

The news last week that Denmark’s Lundbeck is to acquire Alder Biopharmaceuticals and its migraine prevention drug eptinezumab for as much as $1.95 billion has raised some questions. Regulatory news featured Aimmune gaining US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel support for its peanut allergy treatment Palforzia, and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Erleada getting FDA approval. On the pricing front there was a new proposal from the US Democrats proposing negotiating Medicare prices for drugs that have no direct competition.

Alder won’t solve Lundbeck’s headaches