Look back at pharma news in the week to September 20

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
The news last week that Denmark’s Lundbeck is to acquire Alder Biopharmaceuticals and its migraine prevention drug eptinezumab for as much as $1.95 billion has raised some questions. Regulatory news featured Aimmune gaining US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel support for its peanut allergy treatment Palforzia, and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Erleada getting FDA approval. On the pricing front there was a new proposal from the US Democrats proposing negotiating Medicare prices for drugs that have no direct competition.
Alder won’t solve Lundbeck’s headaches
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze